Trending Now

DPWH to help UP-PGH set up COVID-19 wards

thumbnail
Health TopNews
admin

DPWH to help UP-PGH set up COVID-19 wards

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will assist the University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila to establish its COVID-19 wards.

Undersecretary Emil Sadain has reported that DPWH-National Capital Region has deployed construction workers and electricians to fix the ventilation in the hospital’s COVID-19 facility, according to the agency in a Facebook post on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://web.facebook.com/dpwhph/photos/pcb.2817916324988501/2817916211655179/?type=3&theater

DPWH said it will likewise help Manila’s largest government hospital install window fans in the facilities.

FEATURED STORIES

PGH, one of the hospitals assigned for COVID-19 cases, currently has two wards to care for patients diagnosed with the highly infectious respiratory disease. UP-PGH is supposed to have four COVID-19 wards.

PGH has allocated an initial 130 beds to care for COVID-19 patients with severe and critical health conditions.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Department of Public Works and Highways, DoH, dpwh, Health, Local news, lockdown, Luzon, Manila, Nation, national news, NcoV, nCoV update, news, novel coronavirus, Outbreak, pandemic, Philippine General Hospital, Philippine news updates, Philippines, Quarantine, State of Calamity, University of the Philippines, UP, UP-PGH, Virus, Wuhan
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top