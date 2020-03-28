DPWH to help UP-PGH set up COVID-19 wards

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will assist the University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila to establish its COVID-19 wards.

Undersecretary Emil Sadain has reported that DPWH-National Capital Region has deployed construction workers and electricians to fix the ventilation in the hospital’s COVID-19 facility, according to the agency in a Facebook post on Saturday.

DPWH said it will likewise help Manila’s largest government hospital install window fans in the facilities.

PGH, one of the hospitals assigned for COVID-19 cases, currently has two wards to care for patients diagnosed with the highly infectious respiratory disease. UP-PGH is supposed to have four COVID-19 wards.

PGH has allocated an initial 130 beds to care for COVID-19 patients with severe and critical health conditions.