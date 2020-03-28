DPWH to help UP-PGH set up COVID-19 wards

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will assist the University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila to establish its COVID-19 wards.
Undersecretary Emil Sadain has reported that DPWH-National Capital Region has deployed construction workers and electricians to fix the ventilation in the hospital’s COVID-19 facility, according to the agency in a Facebook post on Saturday.
https://web.facebook.com/dpwhph/photos/pcb.2817916324988501/2817916211655179/?type=3&theater
DPWH said it will likewise help Manila’s largest government hospital install window fans in the facilities.
FEATURED STORIES
PGH, one of the hospitals assigned for COVID-19 cases, currently has two wards to care for patients diagnosed with the highly infectious respiratory disease. UP-PGH is supposed to have four COVID-19 wards.
PGH has allocated an initial 130 beds to care for COVID-19 patients with severe and critical health conditions.
KGA
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.