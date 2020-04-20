Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Hits Streaming Services Today, The 20th Of April, For No Reason At All

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 20, 2020

Nearly 30 years since its release, Dr. Dre‘s seminal solo debut The Chronic has finally arrived on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music today, April 20th, 4/20.

The West Coast hip hop classic was released in December 1992 by Death Row. It spawned a trio of singles for the rapper – the Snoop Dogg-featuring ‘Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang’, ‘Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)’ and ‘Let Me Ride’ – and went on to become one of the most influential hip-hop records of the era, popularising G-funk within gangsta rap.

Decades on, it’s still considered one of the most essential records of the 1990s altogether. Earlier this year, the album was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry on the grounds of being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Stream The Chronic below via Spotify, on on the streaming platform of your choice.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>