Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Is Finally On Streaming Services

More than 30 years since it was first released, The Chronic, the acclaimed debut album from West Coast hip-hop icon Dr. Dre has finally arrived onto streaming services. The record made its debut on streaming platforms last week, with its arrival taking place as part of celebrations for its pearl anniversary.

Originally released on 15th December, 1992, The Chronic was an important step not just in the career of Dr. Dre, but for the hip-hop genre as a whole. Following the unceremonious split of N.W.A. in 1991, Dr. Dre embarked upon a solo career, with The Chronic being distributed by Interscope Records via Dre’s own Death Row Records.

Dr. Dre – ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’

[embedded content]

The record would go on to become a massive hit, selling close to six million copies, spending eight months in the US top ten, boasting three singles (‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’, ‘Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)’, and ‘Let Me Ride’), and also helping to launch the career of Snoop Dogg.

Alongside its widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, the record has been frequently dubbed one of the greatest, with much attention paid to its lyrical content and production quality.

Now, the record has finally arrived onto streaming services, with the re-release being handled once again by Interscope Records. The re-release also comes accompanied by the launch of a special The Chronic merch collection.

“I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

Further Reading

Dr. Dre Reveals That He Nearly Died From His 2021 Aneurysm

Police Scanners Hacked To Play N.W.A.’s ‘Fuck Tha Police’ During US Protests

Obie Trice and D12 to Support Snoop Dogg on 2023 Australian Tour