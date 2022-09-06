Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Board for ESG fintech leader, BlueOnionLGL photo (20220608) 2.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – BlueOnion, a leading global ESG modeling, and analytics platform is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Lam as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP

Dr. Lam’s appointment will accelerate BlueOnion’s international expansion and help it secure win-win relationships with key partners and strategic investors in the company’s upcoming equity fundraising rounds for further growth.

A champion for digital transformation, sustainable and inclusive development, ESG investment, and the Green Economy, Dr. Lam is the Chair of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Sustainable Business Network (ESBN). He holds senior positions in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region and is the immediate past Chairman of Cyberport, Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and global innovation hub.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Lam has agreed to join us as Group Chairman. His experience in capital markets and his endeavor in sustainability are in solidarity with BlueOnion’s mission and vision for responsible investing and are invaluable to our growth. A corporate leader of his stature and experience will undoubtedly enhance the Group’s governance structure and advance our ESG platform mission to ensure the proper utilization of ESG information within the entire financial ecosystem”, says Elsa Pau, Group CEO of BlueOnion.

“I am excited to join BlueOnion to lead the board at a critical time in its development and global expansion. I have been very impressed with the strategic thinking behind the architecture of BlueOnion and the education angle taken to build into the functional capability of the highly intuitive platform. The BlueOnion solution will enable large corporations, asset allocators and family offices to better manage and maintain impact and green investment portfolios in line with emerging standards, such as TCFD, without wasting many resources’, says Dr. George Lam.



