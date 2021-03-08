Dr Ivan Puah notices psychological improvements in patients after undergoing VASER liposuction and fat grafting procedures

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Ivan Puah, an accredited liposuction doctor and Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic has helped patients address their body fat issues successfully over the past 15 years. This extensive experience provided him with a valuable insight – that the correlation between looking and feeling good extends beyond what’s visible to the naked eye. This comes from having witnessed tremendous improvements in the patients’ self-confidence and self-love, resulting in a better mental health state and quality of life.

At Amaris B. Clinic, the journey starts at the consultation stage, where Dr Ivan Puah will thoroughly assess patients’ concerns, clinical condition, medical history, lifestyle, diet and fitness level. Based on what his patients shared, Dr Puah observed that there are many common reasons for wanting to undergo VASER Lipo. These include wanting to boost self-esteem and confidence, improve overall health, permanently remove stubborn fat from specific body parts (particularly those resistant to diet and exercise) or achieve a more sculpted appearance. Some patients wish to regain their former physique with VASER Lipo and replace fat volume loss in the breasts due to causes such as ageing or breastfeeding.

Breast fat grafting is an alternative to breast implants for those seeking to increase their breasts’ volume more naturally. This procedure also helps achieve better breast symmetry and improves or corrects breast shape in women with developmental or congenital breast changes.

“It is important to zoom into the intent of the patient for wanting to improve themselves. Mostly, they have thought it over carefully, are in good health and have good self-esteem, understand the risks of the procedure they are considering. Patients seeking cosmetic procedures are actually due to a multitude of personal reasons that are beyond vanity! Reasons include wanting to regain self-confidence after a pregnancy, job change, or having undergone a major life-changing event such as divorce,” says Dr Ivan Puah.

Most of his patients, who are satisfied with their VASER liposuction and fat grafting procedures, continue to upkeep their appearance by adhering to a better lifestyle, including exercising regularly and eating more nutritiously.

Dr Ivan Puah advises patients considering VASER Lipo for fat loss and body sculpting treatment to find an accredited and experienced doctor licensed by the Ministry of Health, Singapore. He also reiterated the importance of realistic expectations on the patient’s behalf regarding their body goals and results.

Cosmetic procedures can help patients gain self-confidence, but the onus is up to the patient to do their homework to find the right and qualified doctor. Botched jobs are not unheard of, and some patients suffer from even lower self-esteem and depression even because of them.

“Botched procedures should not be left uncorrected or untreated as patients may suffer significant physical and psychological trauma after botched treatment. Corrective surgery, when performed adequately, can help these patients to improve their clinical condition and self-confidence. Don’t underestimate how good you can feel and how improved your life’s quality is when you feel good about yourself. Self-empowerment is powerful,” shares Dr Ivan Puah.

About Dr. Ivan Puah

Dr. Ivan Puah is the medical director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. Additionally, he also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr. Pierre Francois Fournier. He has received dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. In Singapore, Dr. Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.Dr. Ivan Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS and Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB and Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. He is also the appointed training for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

Other Signature Aesthetics & Sculpting Treatments At Amaris B. Clinic

Started in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic’s forte lies in body sculpting – surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through a variety and combination of services offered. Amaris B. Clinic received recognition as the “2019 Body Sculpting Provider of the Year in Asia Pacific“, “2020 Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific” and “2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific” by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic’s signature treatments include: