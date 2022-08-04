Dr. Jeanne Ng appointed Chief Sustainability Officer for ESG fintech leader, BlueOnion tmp_6a0f07b7-7bb4-4db0-8e0c-f0f39ad1a2f7.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – BlueOnion, a leading global ESG modeling and analytics platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeanne Ng as Chief Sustainability Officer with immediate effect.

Dr. Jeanne Ng, Chief Sustainability Officer

Dr. Ng has more than 30 years of experience in the environmental consulting and corporate sustainability fields and is one of Hong Kong’s leading experts in air and greenhouse gas emissions inventories. She was instrumental in setting up the Hong Kong SAR Government’s first Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and was the author of its first version of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Manual.

“With the increasing uptake of ESG in the finance industry and the commensurate concerns over potential greenwashing, we must encourage and support investors to genuinely contribute to sustainability. I am excited to be joining BlueOnion as Chief Sustainability Officer, to have this great opportunity to inform and support investors on their sustainability journey in today’s fast-changing world,” Dr. Ng said.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Dr. Ng to the BlueOnion family to strengthen the proprietary research and data modeling that helps players of the financial ecosystem gain better clarity in their ESG performance and enhance stewardship practices against greenwashing behavior,” says Elsa Pau, Group CEO of BlueOnion.

Hashtag: #BlueOnion #ESG #finance #analytics #platform #fintech #sustainability #development #investors #funds #portfolios #managers #UN #ESCAP #ESBN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.