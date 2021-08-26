Dr. Ko Lai Hung, Chairman of Accel Group, was Awarded the “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Social Responsibility 2021″Accel-Group-Holdings-Limited.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Taking Lead to Give back to the Society, Integrating Business Decisions into Social Development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 August 2021 – Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK, “Accel Group” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce that, Dr. Ko Lai Hung, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was awarded the “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Social Responsibility 2021” by Hong Kong Commercial Daily, demonstrating Dr. Ko Lai Hung’s dedication and contribution to the society, which is well recognized and recognized by the society.

The “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Social Responsibility 2021” is organized by Hong Kong Commercial Daily, one of the oldest Chinese-language financial newspaper in Hong Kong, and is supported by over 20 chambers of commerce and business alliances including the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, which aims to recognize the achievements and contributions of business entrepreneurs in fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities. The assessment representatives consist of well-known political and business people, including members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Dean of Business School from a number of local universities and colleges in Hong Kong and the Editorial Board of the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, etc., to make a comprehensive assessment of the Group’s policy, employee care, social care, environmental sustainability and value innovation, and select entrepreneurs who have made outstanding social achievements through a rigorous selection process. These rigorous selection processes and the composition of authoritative assessment representatives demonstrate the integrity and score of the awards.

The award ceremony of the “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Social Responsibility 2021” was held at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong. Dr. Ko Lai Hung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accel Group, stood out among outstanding entrepreneurs in the community for his outstanding achievements and contributions. He was recognized by all sectors of society and was awarded jointly by Mr. Kwok Chun Yau, a second-level inspector of the Economic Department of the China Federation of Trade Unions, and Dr. Allen Shi Lop-tak, BBS, MH, JP, President of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, at the award ceremony.

The sustainable development of an enterprise is not only limited to its operation, but also needs to fulfill its social responsibilities. Dr. Ko LaiHung has spent no effort to serve the community and give back to the society for many years, from business operation to social life. In terms of corporate operation, Dr. Ko LaiHung and all staff of Accel Group have been focusing on energy saving and efficiency enhancement of electrical and mechanical engineering works. In addition, the Group established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Accel Green Building Limited, to promote clean energy, energy saving and carbon reduction related businesses. From the perspective of social sustainable development, the Group have formulated and adjusted the Group’s business decisions and directions in a reasonable manner, and integrated social responsibility into the Group’s business layout. At the same time, Dr. Ko LaiHung also played an active role in public welfare and anti-epidemic support activities, leading the staff of Accel Group to distribute anti-epidemic bags to the elderly in Tsuen Wan District, and also donated to support the anti-epidemic and Construction Industry Caring Campaign – Fight against COVID-19, and connecting the representatives of the industry to distribute anti-epidemic supplies to a few 100,000 construction workers in Hong Kong; He was also the president of the Hong Kong Pingtan Clansmen Association and was awarded the “Gold Medal for Humanity” by the Fujian Red Cross for his generous donation and donation of a large amount of anti-epidemic supplies to the frontline medical staff during the most deficient epidemic supplies. Dr. Ko LaiHung’s ability to receive the above awards would not have been possible without giving the society an opportunity for Accel Group to grow, but will also become the key pillar for Dr. Ko LaiHung to set a good example, inspiring all the staff of Accel Group towards sustainable development.

Dr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “We are honored to receive the Honors and Awards, which brings all the efforts of the entire staff of Accel Group and the recognition from all walks of life. Today, this honor is not only an intensification but also a new start. Sustainable development is an inevitable trend in the current situation. Looking ahead, the Group will also take the responsibility of supporting the development of the society, actively explore more appropriate operation methods to promote business development, and integrate the awareness of sustainable development and social responsibility into the Group’s business strategy and culture, actively assume and perform corporate responsibility, and wish to work together with all parties to give back to the society.”