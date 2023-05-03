DR. LASH Celebrates Mothers With Unique Pampering Workshops That Target Lash Loss Every Saturday In May.

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With motherhood comes a myriad of changes that is hard to adapt to – from lifestyle, leisure, priorities, and even physical changes. This Mother’s Day, DR. LASH, one of the leading eyelash extension salons in Singapore, has launched a unique series of workshops every Saturday in May to help young mothers take care of their lashes. One of the many postpartum woes that young mothers deal with is hair loss which also affects their beautiful lashes. Postpartum hair and lash loss can worsen the self-esteem of new mothers who are navigating their new life.

The DR. LASH Mother’s Day workshop begins with a 30-minute lash anatomy session to understand lash health and maintenance techniques to combat postnatal lash loss and get stronger and denser lashes. This is accompanied by DR. LASH’s signature Lash Rejuvenation treatment (worth $399) that treats lashes from the roots. It is a non-invasive and pain-free treatment that helps to deliver DR. LASH’s signature lash REJUVEN8 ampoule into the dermis layer of your skin at a more efficient rate, helping to trigger lash growth. Take care of your lashes even after the treatment with the Rejuven8 ampoule and 1 hot eye patch to take home. At just $99, ticketholders enjoy the workshop and treatment above along with unique perks every week.

Here’s what to expect every Saturday in May:

6 May: Nourish your skin and reduce fine lines on your neck

Tanjong Pagar Branch – 88A Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088509

The pressure to bounce back to your pre-pregnancy body can be stressful. On our first Saturday, enjoy a complimentary neck mask treatment to reduce the appearance of fine lines for more radiant and firmer skin. Get closer to how you want to look and feel when you have the time to care for yourself.

Time slots available:

10:30am -11:30am

11am -12pm

12:30pm -1:30pm

1pm – 2pm

13 May: Get a facial by Asimont Aesthetics

Schöne mama Studio: 1 Irving Place #06-08, The Commerze @ Irving, Singapore 369546

DR. LASH Studio: Singapore Post Centre No.10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-127, Singapore 408600

Mothers can easily fall into the routine of caring for everyone else except themselves. The specialists at Asimont Aesthetics are ready to pamper every woman with a complimentary facial worth $275 to take a much-needed break from the new responsibilities of motherhood.

Time slots available:

11am-1pm (Schöne mama studio)

(Schöne mama studio) 1:30pm-2:30pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 2pm-3pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 2:30pm-3:30pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 3pm-4pm (DR. LASH Studio)

20 May: Adorn yourself with Monica Vinader Jewellery

Orchard Branch – 181 Orchard Road, #04-20/21 Orchard Central Singapore 238896

Receive a complimentary Monica Vinander Jewellery set with every purchase of the DR. LASH Mother’s Day workshop ticket. With dainty pieces suited for everyday wear, get a taste of luxury to elevate any outfit.

Time slots available:

10:30am -11:30am

11am -12pm

12:30pm -1:30pm

1pm – 2pm

27 May: Unwind with yoga & a private Lululemon shopping experience

VivoCity Branch – 1 Harbourfront Walk, #02-178 VivoCity Singapore 098585

Shop in peace at Lululemon as it will be opened exclusively for DR. LASH ticketholders for a tailored shopping experience. There will also be a yoga class in-store suitable for all skill levels to relieve stress and give yourself time to unwind.

Time slots available:

10am-12pm (Private shopping & yoga class at Lululemon)

(Private shopping & yoga class at Lululemon) 12:30pm -1:30pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 1pm – 2pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 1:30pm-2:30pm (DR. LASH Studio)

(DR. LASH Studio) 2pm-3pm (DR. LASH Studio)

With so much good in store this Mothers’ Day, treat yourself and your mum to a relaxing time that will leave you and your lashes rejuvenated. Visit DR. LASH’s website to purchase tickets. Only tickets for the next available timeslots will be open for purchase.

About DR. LASH

DR. LASH is a leading eyelash extension salon in Singapore with a focus on lash health in every treatment. With 4 outlets across the island, the salon helps every woman achieve fuller, stronger, healthier and denser lashes and brows with their speciality treatments and serums.