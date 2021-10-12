Dr. Ramon Barba, national scientist, passes away

RENOWNED National Scientist Dr. Ramon Barba died on October 10 at the age of 82, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) confirmed.

National Scientist Dr. Ramon Barba. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The National Scientist's pioneering work on the induction of flowering and fruiting of mango resulted in the change from a seasonal supply of fresh fruits to year-round availability of fresh mangoes. This technology has been adopted by various countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Australia, and has been successfully applied to other fruit trees including cashew.

He has widely contributed to the field of plant physiology, including works on plant micropropagation, that led to major changes in the production schedule of several important crops.

Barba was elected member of the National Academy of Science and Technology Philippines (NAST PHL) in 2004, then conferred as a National Scientist in 2014 by virtue of Malacañang Proclamation 783 signed by the late and former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“Please keep NS Barba and his bereaved family in your prayers,” said NAST PHL in a statement.

A necrological service will be held for Barba at 9 a.m. in DoST on Friday, October 15, followed by a State Funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.