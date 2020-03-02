Drake Drops Two New Songs, ‘When To Say When’ And ‘Chicago Freestyle’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 2, 2020

Drake has made his return today, with the release of two brand new singles ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’.

These mark Drake’s first new solo efforts in a little while, having been mostly quiet since the release of his 2018 album Scorpion.

“Honestly, I’m out here, I’m working hard, you know. I’m tucked away trying to finish an album,” he said.

“So last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, it was like 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise.”

Both of these songs sample music from fellow hip-hop legends. ‘When To Say When’ samples Jay-Z’s ‘Song Cry’ from 2001’s The Blueprint, while ‘Chicago Freestyle’ samples Eminem’s ‘Superman’ from 2002’s The Eminem Show.

Listen to both tracks below.