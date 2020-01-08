Drapht, Katy Steele And More Announce Bushfire Relief Fundraiser In Perth

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

In response to the Australian bushfire emergency, members of the Perth music community have rallied to present With Love From WA, a fundraiser concert taking place in Perth next month.

Taking place at the Rosemount Hotel this Sunday, 16th February, the first lineup announce includes rapper Drapht along with Katy Steele, Great Gable, Dulcie and more.

Plus, music businesses have come together to lend a hand, doing away with event costs and ensuring every cent raised from ticket sales will be going straight to where it’s needed most. In addition, the Rosemount are providing the event space free of charge, along with pledging a portion of bar sales on the night.

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

With Love from WA



Sunday, 16th February

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

First artist announce (in alphabetical order):

Almond Soy

Bexx (DJ set)

Big Orange

Demon Days

Drapht

Dulcie

Flossy

Grace Sanders

Great Gable

Katy Steele

Servo Flowers

Sunshine Brothers

Shy Panther

The Floors

The Money War

Timothy Nelson Band

Your Girl Pho