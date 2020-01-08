Drapht, Katy Steele And More Announce Bushfire Relief Fundraiser In Perth

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020
In response to the Australian bushfire emergency, members of the Perth music community have rallied to present With Love From WA, a fundraiser concert taking place in Perth next month.
Taking place at the Rosemount Hotel this Sunday, 16th February, the first lineup announce includes rapper Drapht along with Katy Steele, Great Gable, Dulcie and more.
Plus, music businesses have come together to lend a hand, doing away with event costs and ensuring every cent raised from ticket sales will be going straight to where it’s needed most. In addition, the Rosemount are providing the event space free of charge, along with pledging a portion of bar sales on the night.
Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.
With Love from WA
Sunday, 16th February
Rosemount Hotel, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
First artist announce (in alphabetical order):
Almond Soy
Bexx (DJ set)
Big Orange
Demon Days
Drapht
Dulcie
Flossy
Grace Sanders
Great Gable
Katy Steele
Servo Flowers
Sunshine Brothers
Shy Panther
The Floors
The Money War
Timothy Nelson Band
Your Girl Pho