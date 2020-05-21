Drapht, Methyl Ethel, San Cisco Announced For Virtual SOTA Music Festival

Good news for festival heads, with the organisers of Perth’s SOTA Music Festival announcing that this year’s event will still take place… but not as you’ve come to know it! Instead, the 2020 festival will take place virtually, in the form of the first-ever SOTAstream.

The festival was planned to happen in celebration of WA Day on June 1, but social distancing regulations put a stop to any hope of SOTA taking place in its normal form.

Thankfully, SOTAstream will still take place on June 1 at Freo.Social, from 2pm-8pm, and will be able to be streamed online at PerthNow. You can also tune in on RTRFM radio.

Organisers have revealed a stacked SOTAstream lineup, and includes Drapht, Methyl Ethel and San Cisco, as well as Abbe May, Carla Geneve, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

“A lot of my stuff is pretty energetic and is fuelled by the party, so I am a little bit nervous, to be honest,” Drapht told Perth Now. “I have an amazing band and I think we are going to strip it back a little bit and focus more on the songs people know and want to hear at home.”

He also revealed he was “incredibly surprised to have a paid gig through the isolation period,” after all his touring was postponed for 2020.

“In the next six months, I hope it will be a positive time for Australian music, as the (international) borders will remain closed for some time and a lot of people will be focused on homegrown music,” Drapht added.

“The industry will build from the ground up again with purely Australian acts.”

