“‘Dream come true’: Vlogger Mimiyuuuh gives tour of new home”

Mimiyuuuh gave his fans and followers a tour of his new house in his newest YouTube video.

In the nearly 20-minute vlog, Mimiyuuuh showed the different parts of his two-storey home, which is a product of everything he’s done as a vlogger and influencer.

[embedded content]

“Pagkapasok ko po talaga rito sa bahay na ‘to, sobrang na-feel ko ‘yung home,” he said.

“Parang ‘yung bahay na ‘to hindi siya ganun kalaki, pero… Basta ‘pag na-feel mo ‘yung ‘home’ vibe, ‘yun na po talaga so hindi na po kami naghanap. Ito na po ang pinili namin kasi super happy din po nila inay dito tsaka tatay,” he added.

He then showed a glimpse of the dining room, kitchen, living space, pool area, all the bedrooms, and garage.

Before the end of the tour, Mimiyuuuh expressed his gratitude to his avid supporters for making his dream of building a new house for his family a reality.

“Gusto ko lang din pong mag-thank you sa inyo kasi kung ‘di naman po kayo nanonood ng aking mga video eh siyempre hindi ko rin naman ito mabibili,” he said.

As of this writing, Mimiyuuuh’s house tour video has been viewed for more than 1,300,000 times.

Mimiyuuuh, whose real name is Jeremy Sancebuche, is one of the country’s most popular vloggers, with over three million subscribers on YouTube.

He has collaborated with some of the country’s biggest stars, including Sarah Geronimo, Bea Alonzo, Heart Evangelista, and Pia Wurtzbach.

The 23-year-old social media star, who has a bachelor’s degree in fashion design and merchandising from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, was first known for popularizing the “Dalagang Pilipina” online challenge, and later, the “It Really Hurts” challenge.

Recently, Mimiyuuuh signed a deal with record label O/C Records and released his first-ever single titled “DYWB” or “Drink Your Water Bitch,” a line he often uses in his videos.