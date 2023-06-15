Dream Jobs, Lah! New Info-Tech Job Portal Streamlines Recruitment and Job-Seeking

Jobs Lah portal simplifies and facilitates the recruitment process for employers and job seekers alike.

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech System Integrators today announced the launch of their newest venture, Jobs Lah, a cutting-edge job portal aiming to provide integrated yet simplified recruitment processes for businesses and job seekers in Singapore. Discover the perfect job, develop In-demand skills, and unlock your potential using Jobs Lah.

Bridging the skills gap to ensure effective talent procurement is another ongoing concern. Recruitment processes can be complicated, time-consuming, and expensive. Jobs Lah and other HR systems using AI, data, and people analytics are developing more sustainable corporate and individual practices while being cost-effective in resolving issues. Jobs Lah had harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to create a seamless and intelligent job search experience thereby analyzing the candidates’ skills, qualifications, and preferences, and began matching them with relevant job openings.

Jobs Lah offers a quick, easy, and convenient recruitment experience that streamlines your hiring procedure. To help job searchers effectively in their search, the portal provides a number of services, such as job alerts, search tools, and a resume generator. Job seekers can also message recruiters directly through the portal. Recruiters benefit immensely from the features such as job description templates offered by Jobs Lah. The portal’s smart matching algorithms help employers find the best-suited candidates.

Jobs Lah’s AI algorithms is like having a smart assistant that finds the most suitable job opportunities for you. Job seekers can apply for positions with our job robot and send direct messages to their recruiters, which makes it simpler for them. The magic of Jobs Lah lies in its ability to understand the unique qualities and aspirations of each candidate. From Converting your job profiles into job postings with a single click you can instantly expose your opportunities to our vast pool of talented job seekers, without spending a dime.



Babu Dilip, CEO of Jobs Lah, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: “We are excited to launch Jobs Lah, a new job portal that aims to help both job seekers and employers. For job seekers, it has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to create a seamless and intelligent job search experience. For employers, the portal offers a cost-effective way to reach a large pool of qualified candidates. We acknowledge that Jobs Lah will be a valuable resource for both job seekers and employers, and we are confident that it will make a positive impact on the job market in Singapore.”

With over 3 million individuals in Singapore’s labor force and over 100,000 jobs available each month, Jobs Lah — a streamlined and cost-effective channel for employers to reach a vast talent pool — is well-positioned to tap into this growing market and alleviate recruitment challenges.

For a limited time, Jobs Lah is offering free job ads for employers who register on the portal. To learn more about Jobs Lah or take advantage of this special offer, visit www.jobslah.com and register for an account today.

About Jobs Lah

Every career journey starts with recruitment, and finding the right candidate is an ongoing challenge for many HR professionals. The visionary minds behind Info-Tech, an award-winning HR & Accounting solutions provider, knew that they needed to address this pain point for their customers. Hence, they founded Jobs Lah in 2023, a ground-breaking job portal that aims to empower the recruitment process for job seekers and employers alike.

For more information, visit www.jobslah.com.