Dream On Dreamer Announce Final Album & Farewell Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020

Last night, Aussie heavy music fans were given the devastating news that beloved band Dream On Dreamer are calling it quits after 11 years in the business. But, they’re not leaving us without a parting gift – a new album and a farewell tour.

The new album is titled What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better, which sounds about right for how we’re feeling right now.

On top of that, they’ve also given us the first taste of their fifth and final album, in the form of lead single ‘Feel So Empty’ – again, sounds about right.

“When we were writing this song I guess it came from a pretty low place,” explains Zachary Britt in a statement.

“We’ve all been through a lot of shit in the last few years and it’s all manifested its way onto our next release in some way or another. I think being in that state of mind needs to be given a name or something to embody it. Some call it their demons. In this song I named the darkness Reaper. Sometimes we gotta crash and burn all the way to rock bottom before we can push up again. There’s been times I hope to see the bottom. I’ve been ready to look the reaper in the eye and give him this weight. One piece at a time. ”

They’re also saying their farewell to fans across the country with a massive 15 date tour throughout April and May, kicking off in Cairns and wrapping up in Belgrave.

What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better is out Friday, 27th March.

Check out all tour info, and watch the video for ‘Feel So Empty’ below.

[embedded content]

Dream On Dreamer 2020 Farewell Tour

Tickets on sale midday Tuesday, 11th February

Thursday, 2nd April

Edgehill Tavern, Cairns

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 3rd April

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th April

Harvey Rd Tavern, Gladstone

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 9th April

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th April

Crowbar, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

The Cambridge, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 23rd April

Village Green, Mulgrave

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April

Pier Hotel, Frankston

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 1st May

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 2nd May

Badlands, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 9th May

The Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 15th May

Corner Hotel, Richmond

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 22nd May

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Tickets: Official Website