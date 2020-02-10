Dream On Dreamer Announce Final Album & Farewell Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020
Last night, Aussie heavy music fans were given the devastating news that beloved band Dream On Dreamer are calling it quits after 11 years in the business. But, they’re not leaving us without a parting gift – a new album and a farewell tour.
The new album is titled What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better, which sounds about right for how we’re feeling right now.
On top of that, they’ve also given us the first taste of their fifth and final album, in the form of lead single ‘Feel So Empty’ – again, sounds about right.
“When we were writing this song I guess it came from a pretty low place,” explains Zachary Britt in a statement.
“We’ve all been through a lot of shit in the last few years and it’s all manifested its way onto our next release in some way or another. I think being in that state of mind needs to be given a name or something to embody it. Some call it their demons. In this song I named the darkness Reaper. Sometimes we gotta crash and burn all the way to rock bottom before we can push up again. There’s been times I hope to see the bottom. I’ve been ready to look the reaper in the eye and give him this weight. One piece at a time. ”
They’re also saying their farewell to fans across the country with a massive 15 date tour throughout April and May, kicking off in Cairns and wrapping up in Belgrave.
What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better is out Friday, 27th March.
Check out all tour info, and watch the video for ‘Feel So Empty’ below.
[embedded content]
Dream On Dreamer 2020 Farewell Tour
Tickets on sale midday Tuesday, 11th February
Thursday, 2nd April
Edgehill Tavern, Cairns
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 3rd April
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th April
Harvey Rd Tavern, Gladstone
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 9th April
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 11th April
Crowbar, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 16th April
Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
The Cambridge, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Crowbar, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 23rd April
Village Green, Mulgrave
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th April
Pier Hotel, Frankston
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 1st May
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 2nd May
Badlands, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 9th May
The Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 15th May
Corner Hotel, Richmond
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 22nd May
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave
Tickets: Official Website