Dream On Dreamer Are Breaking Up

February 10, 2020

Melbourne post-hardcore favourites Dream On Dreamer are calling time after 11 years of thrilling moshpits.

The ARIA-nominated band took to social media today to announce their big decision to hang up their guitars.

“The spirit of this band has always been to create and perform music whole heartedly with all of our attention and passion,” DOD said in a statement.

“After 11 years it seems we are at a cross road where other areas of our personal lives require that care and attention to be focused. So it is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the end of the era that has been Dream on Dreamer.”

Their post continues: “We will never take for granted the incredibly rare gift that we have been blessed with, the experiences we have gained through music, the connections we have made with people and the community we have been so lucky to create and be apart of. This band has shaped us all personally in such a strong way. For all of this we feel greatly indebted to our fans.

“We are so proud of the music we have created. We feel so fortunate to have such a supportive fanbase and hope you can continue to support us as we make this transition in our lives. <3 DOD”

The five-piece had a big 2019, playing UNIFY Gathering and touring across Australia alongside The Getaway Plan off the steam of their epic final studio album, It Comes and Goes.

RIP DOD.