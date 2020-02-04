Dream Theater Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020

Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater are bringing their highly acclaimed live performance to Australia in 2020, following the release of their most recent album Distance Over Time.

As well as supporting Distance Over Time, this tour will also celebrate the 20 year anniversary of their first concept album Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, a massive milestone.

The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory show is a colossal three hours in length, which means you’re in for a wild and exciting ride.

The band will play four special shows throughout the country, kicking things off in Brisbane in April, before taking on Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Check out dates, venues and all important info, below.

[embedded content]

Dream Theater 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale from 10am AEDT Monday, 10th February

Thursday, 23rd April

QPAC, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 25th April

ICC, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 26th April

Palais Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 27th April

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website