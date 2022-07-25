BEIJING, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame technology, a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, had become a strategic partner of ROBOCON 2022. Dreame had cooperated with ROBOCON officials to formulate a comprehensive talent training plan for the talent competitors in the robot industry. The 21st competition ended with great success on July 25th with a total of 115 college teams had signed up to participate.



Dreame Technology Partners with ROBOCON to Promote Robotics in China

“The robotic technology had become an independent part of people’s daily life, which will continue to benefit humans in all aspects of entertainment, life, agriculture, medical care, transportation, etc,” said Yu Hao, CEO and founder of Dreame Technology at the final round of ROBOCON China contest, “That’s why we decided to join hands with ROBOCON to find and nurture the young talents of the robotics field. Together with ROBOCON, Dreame established the ‘FOR DREAM – Dreame Technology Robotics Innovation Fund’ to support outstanding students in their scientific and technological innovations. “

As one of lead technologies across the globe, Dreame strives for quality growth. After leading the smart cleaning market with its core cleaning products, Dreame is moving further into the future of “General-Purpose Robots” with the launch of its first bionic quadruped robot, Eame one, which was launched in July 2021.

Dreame’s innovative designs continue to drive the development of robotics. The company has evolved from the cleaning robot sector to a wider range of pan-mobile robots such as quadruped robots, and offers professional and attentive technical logic support.

As preparations intensified on the eve of ROBOCON’s equestrian competition — when competitors test the performance of their jockey and a four legged robotic horse — engineers from Dreame’s Innovation Research Institute prepared an exclusive training session on the theme of “Robot Motion Control and Planning Algorithms”.

The students were required to develop a four-legged robotic horse to compete in sprint and obstacle competitions, testing the robots’ endurance, speed and ability to move independently during the competition.

As the most technically challenging and influential international robotics competition, ROBOCON “Asia-Pacific University Robot Competition (ABU Robocon)” has been held 20 years, with the Chinese team winning 6 championships in the ABU annual finals. The event integrates resources from different universities, media outlets, enterprises and government departments, and has positively contributed to robotics education. More than 600 technology companies have since been incubated, and the competition has unearthed an outstanding group of entrepreneurs.

As the competition concludes, Dreame would continue to cooperate with ROBOCON to facilitate science and technology training camps, international competition activities and a series of friendly matches to further incubate the next generation of robotics talent.

