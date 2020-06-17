Drilon backs Ombudsman COVID-19 response probe: We must exact accountability

MANILA, Philippines — The investigation ordered by the Ombudsman into alleged anomalies in the Department of Health’s (DOH) response to the coronavirus crisis should serve as a reminder that officials should do their job with “utmost integrity and honesty,” Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

“I support the investigation. We should exact accountability and transparency from government officials over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Drilon said in a message to reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fight against COVID-19 is far from over. The Ombudsman’s intervention should remind our officials to fulfill their responsibilities with the utmost integrity and honesty. You cannot escape accountability,” he added.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Wednesday said he directed the creation of two investigating teams “who will jointly investigate alleged irregularities and anomalies committed by DOH officials and employees, including Health Sec. Francisco Duque, in relation to the response of the DOH during this pandemic.”

FEATURED STORIES

Drilon also cited “irregularities or negligence” in the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets as well as in the pricing of PhilHealth’s COVID-19 test package.

READ: PhilHealth cuts cost of COVID-19 test

“The Ombudsman should look into these,” the senator said.

According to Drilon, the lapses supposedly committed by DOH “have exposed to risk the welfare of the entire nation.”

“Secretary Duque, in particular, has failed in his job. The people have every right to demand accountability,” he added.

In April, senators sought Duque’s “immediate” resignation for his “failure of leadership, negligence, (and) lack of foresight” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Duque’s credibility was also put into question after he “flip-flopped” on his pronouncement last May regarding the “second wave” of coronavirus infections in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ