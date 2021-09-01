Drilon calls Roque ‘true troll’ in pandemic supplies row

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon chided Presidential spokesman Harry Roque for acting like a “true troll” and trying desperately to drag his name in the purchase of overpriced pandemic supplies.

The senator made the remark on Wednesday after Roque dared him to explain the alleged purchase of protective personal equipment (PPE) worth P3,000 each by his allies in the previous Aquino administration.

The Senate was conducting an investigation on the alleged involvement of former Budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao in the granting of questionable multi billion-peso medical supply contracts to Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., with only P625,000 paid-up capital.

“Spoken like a true troll. It is very unmanly and desperate of Roque to even mention my name,” Drilon said in a text message.

He continued, “It is very malicious and it is a futile attempt to divert attention away from this organized plunder.”

“Ang ituro na lang ni Roque, sino ba ang backer ni Lao? Sino ang backer ng Pharmally (Roque should instead pinpoint, who is the backer of Lao? Who is the backer of Pharmally)?” Drilon asked.

Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros flagged the Department of Budget and Management’s repeated transactions with alleged foreign fugitives who are incorporators of Pharmally, the biggest supplier of face shields and PPEs, for pandemic response.



“Why is this government transacting with fugitives? Pharmally seems to be a breeding ground of criminals,” the senator said in a statement.

She said that the chairman of Pharmally International Holdings, Huang Wen Lie, also known as Tony Huang, is wanted for securities fraud, stock manipulation, and embezzlement in Taiwan.

Huang’s son, Tzu Yen, an incorporator of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. and Pharmally Biological Inc. is also wanted for alleged stock manipulation.

The senator added that a warrant of arrest for Tzu Yen can be accessed from the website of Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau.

She noted that there are two incorporators of Pharmally, namely Rose Lin at Gerald Cruz, who are also incorporators of another questionable company named Full Win Group, chaired by a certain Zheng Bingqiang who is wanted for stock manipulation.

“The stocks that Zheng manipulated are from the Pharmally International Holdings. He is also a fugitive. Moreover, the chairman of the Philippine counterpart of Full Win is Michael Yang,” Hontiveros said.

“It is alarming that Zheng, a wanted fugitive, and Michael Yang, a former economic adviser of our own President [Rodrigo Duterte], seem to have a long history of working together,” she said.

The senator shared that her office found a 2016 online article detailing a meeting held among Yang, Zheng Bingqiang, and Duterte.

She added, “Online information shows that Duterte is 31 years older than Yang Hongming [Michael Yang]. But Zheng Bingqiang introduced that Yang Hongming had a special affinity with Duterte. The two crossed the age gap and became friends. The two sides treat each other sincerely, and this friendship lasted for more than 10 years.”