Drilon files bill seeking non-expiration of franchise with pending renewal in Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday filed a bill that seeks the non-expiration of a franchise whose renewal has been filed and remained pending in Congress.

Drilon filed Senate Bill No. 1530 amid the woes encountered by network giant ABS-CBN in the renewal of its legislative franchise, that eventually resulted in it going off the air last week on orders of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill seeks to amend Section 18, Book VII, Chapter 3 of Revised Administrative Code which provides for the non-expiration of a license, where the licensee has filed a timely and sufficient application for renewal, until a final determination on the application has been made.

Drilon’s amendment expands the provision to also include franchises granted by Congress.

FEATURED STORIES

“While it is recognized that a franchise, license or certificate is not a privilege, this rule must be tempered with considerations of equity, fairness, due process, and equal protection, particularly when the service being provided has been so woven into everyday life, that its abrupt cessation could give rise to devastating consequences,” the bill’s explanatory note read.

On May 5, NTC ordered the shut down of the country’s largest broadcast company upon the lapse of its franchise on May 4.

The application for renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise is still pending with the House of Representatives.

“We should prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future. We cannot afford to wake up one day without water, electricity or public transportation, only because an agency, a department or a branch of government failed to act on the renewal before the lapse of the license or franchise,” he added.

EDV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ