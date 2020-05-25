Drilon wants ’science-based’ decision in transition to GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila’s possible transition to general c0mmunity quarantine (GCQ) status must be have scientific basis, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said on Monday, six days before the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) is set so lapse.

“It is up to the IATF. But we would like to see a science-based decision,” he said in a statement.

He noted that the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases is still increasing, exceeding 14,000 as of May 24.

He also pointed out that there are 6,000 individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus that is yet to be validated.

“They may be silent carriers who unknowingly spread the virus. Where are they?” Drilon asked.

“The confidence of our people on the handling of COVID-19 has eroded because of the lapses of the DOH, primarily by Sec. Duque, and the violations committed by the implementors of the lockdown,” he added.

Even though the government eased up strict quarantine protocols across the country starting May 16, Metro Manila, Laguna province and Cebu City remained under MECQ due to high occurrence of COVID-19 cases.

The MECQ is set until May 31, unless the government decides on an extension.

To date, there are 14,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Three thousand two hundred forty nine patients have recovered while 868 others perished.

