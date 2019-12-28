Drinking 5 liters of ‘lambanog’ sends Quezon elderly to hospital
MANILA, Philippines — A 63-year-old man was confined at the hospital due to alleged alcohol poisoning after consuming about five liters of “lambanog” in Quezon, provincial police reported on Saturday.
In a report from Quezon Police Provincial Office, Panfilo Pedernal Quinto of Pagbilao, Quezon was drinking five liters of the known distilled palm liquor or “lambanog” for almost eight hours just a day before Christmas.
At 4 p.m., Quinto experienced “headache, loss of eyesight, stomach ache and difficulty in breathing,” police said.
On Friday morning, the victim was admitted to Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City and is still undertaking medical attention.
Police investigators are currently conducting investigation on Quinto’s case.
Edited by JPV
