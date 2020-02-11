Trending Now

Driver injured in jeepney fire

MANILA, Philippines — A passenger jeepney caught fire in Caloocan City on Tuesday morning, leaving the driver with minor burns after he tried to put it out by himself, an official from the city’s central fire station said.

According to Supt. Stephen Requina, Caloocan fire marshal, the electrical wires inside the engine of Trece Sto. Domingo’s jeepney short-circuited, causing a fire at 6:48 a.m. as it was traveling on Rizal Avenue Extension.

Sto. Domingo immediately asked his passengers to alight. He tried to put out the blaze threatening to engulf the jeepney with water, but the flames quickly spread and left him with first-degree burns on his hands.

None of the around 10 to 15 jeepney passengers were injured.—Meg Adonis

