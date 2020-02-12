Driver killed in head-on collision of buses in CamSur town

LEGAZPI CITY – A driver died, while several passengers were injured in an accident involving two buses in Del Gallego town, Camarines Sur early Wednesday (Feb. 12).

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said Lorenzo Alinsud, 49, died as a result of the head-on collision between the Silverstar Bus he was driving and a DLTB bus driven by a Rodrigo Verdad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision took place on the Maharlika Highway at the village of Sinuknipan past 3 a.m.

The injured passengers suffered contusions and bruises and were rushed to the Bicol Medical Center (BMC) for treatment.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ