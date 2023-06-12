Driver nabbed for allegedly shooting 4 neighbors in Davao City

DAVAO CITY–Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of four persons here on Sunday, authorities said.

Allan Mirafuentes Coronial, 43, a company driver, was collared hours after opening fire at his neighbors using a cal. 45 pistol during a tumultuous Sunday afternoon at Purok (Community) 4, Bayview, Km. 11, Barangay (Village) Sasa, according to Maj. Catherine Dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rey identified the victims as Anthony Narvasa, 21, single; Crisanto Varela, 45, a married factory worker; Andres Delgado, 58, a barangay tanod (village watchman); and Rommel Tanting, 19, single.

The incident happened when Narvasa, one of the victims, tried to pacify two quarreling neighbors identified as Ryan Tungal and one Felipe at their rented boarding house near a store, where Coronial and several others were having a drinking session around 4:30 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

His meddling unheeded, Narvasa went home, took a bolo and tried to attack his bickering neighbors, prompting Coronial to intervene, but he too was ignored.

This angered Coronial, who pulled out a pistol and started shooting, wounding Narvasa and the other victims.

The suspect then escaped and was arrested in a hot pursuit by police at Barangay 19-B around 7:20 p.m.

The firearm allegedly used in the shooting was likewise recovered at a grassy area near the crime scene.

Narvasa, who is in critical condition, and the other victims are undergoing treatment at Southern Philippines Medical Center.

RELATED STORY:

Fish vendor nabbed for shooting student in Davao de Oro

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>