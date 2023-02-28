Driving Localization of Global Digital Transformation, H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit Successfully Concludes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit was successfully held in Bali, Indonesia. Themed “Together, For A Digital Future”, the event brought together ICT industry experts and digital business leaders from around the world to discuss how to build a green and sustainable digital future.

Brighten Li, Chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, stated at the summit that as an investment holding group with multi businesses, Unigroup adheres to its IMIC development principle, namely International, Market Driven, Independent and Customer Satisfaction. And H3C, as an important growth arm of Unigroup, has made great achievements in digital economy. In the future, Unigroup will continuously provide full support for H3C regarding talents, capital and internationalization to achieve global reputation and value. “Cooperation and trust are the cornerstone of success”. Together with our partners, Tsinghua Unigroup and H3C will share the prosperity of the digital economy and continue to build better business, better model, better life and better world together.



Brighten Li, Chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup

Tony Yu, CEO and President of H3C, shared three visions in his keynote speech: a deep belief in a thriving digital economy, a strong dedication to becoming one of the best partners for global digital transformation, and a long-term commitment to “Partner First” strategy.

“H3C is always committed to develop creative products and solutions through innovation. With the strong visions, we are confident of contributing to the robust growth of the digital economy,” said Yu.



Tony Yu, CEO and President of H3C

Gary Huang, Co-president and President of International Business of H3C, delivered a keynote speech titled “Embedding Localization in Digital Transformation”. He said that the pandemic has not only increased the demand for and investment in digitalization worldwide, but has also brought up new challenges as to how to make digital transformation adaptable, compatible, and sustainable so that it can truly serve production and life. Hence, localization is the path to realize the adaptability, compatibility and sustainability of digital transformation.

“In 2023, embedding localization in digital transformation is our international business strategy — to build the localized technology innovation capabilities, to enhance the localized talents empowerment, and to build a localized ecosystem. On the way to the digital-first world, H3C intends to effectively embed our globalized vision and experience into localized innovation, empowerment and ecosystem, and make all countries truly benefit from digital transformation,” Huang reiterated.



Gary Huang, Co-president and President of International Business of H3C

At the annual industrial flagship event, besides unveiling its new global roadmap of localization, H3C also launched a series of scenario-based solutions and new products, catering to the ever-changing demands of global customers and partners.

Embedding localization in digital transformation, gaining momentum with the three-pronged strategy

Digital transformation is becoming a top priority for business leaders, with expenditures on track to exceed US$3.4 trillion by 2026, according to IDC’s report. Nevertheless, the next phase of this transition poses new issues, such as how can digital technologies come truly integrated into local into local economic development? Indeed, digital transformation is not a simple one-time task. It requires the consideration of several factors, including adaptability to business processes, productivity and organization culture, compatibility with architecture, systems platforms and applications, and sustainable business application, system upgrade and skills development.

In 2022, H3C rolled out its international business strategy focusing on building a healthy ecosystem and offering scenario-based solutions. This year, H3C upgraded the strategy to localization. “Think Globally, Act Locally” seeks to localize technology innovation capabilities, talent empowerment, and ecosystem, ensuring the fast and sustainable development by integrating digital technologies into local industries and economies.

Firstly, to build the localized technology innovation capabilities. H3C has launched five scenario-based solutions: Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Smart Manufacturing, Efficient Healthcare and Reliable Public Service in response to the increasing demand for digital transformation across various sectors worldwide.

Secondly, to enhance the localized talents empowerment. H3C hopes to collaborate with local customers and partners to build a comprehensive ICT talent system that enables colleges, institutions, ICT engineers, and other groups through technical lectures, practical training and other methods. The nurturing of local ICT talents thus will help local digital transformation.

Thirdly, to build a localized ecosystem. H3C has made remarkable achievements in building an open, win-win and blooming global partner ecosystem over last several years. So far, H3C has more than 200 service partners, delivering more than 800-hour service training and 1,200-hour technical training with more than 1,800 certified talents worldwide, to provide timely and high-quality delivery service to local customers.

H3C is committed to laying the groundwork and providing resources to support a sustainable, innovative, and win-win development model through infrastructure building, technology innovation, talent training, and industry integration. By doing this, H3C is able to assist governments and industries in finding a digital transformation path that meets local realities.

Establishing a solid foundation: reviving cloud & AI native to accelerate digital innovation

Among the three main axes of H3C’s digital localization path, technology innovation is given a higher priority. To this end, Steven Yoe, co-president, CTO and Chairman of Technical Committees at H3C, launched the 2023 technology strategy encompassing four innovative H3C Digital Solution Platforms — Cloud & AI Platform, Digital Infrastructure, Active Security, and Unified O&M. Yoe said that H3C is committed to strengthen its capabilities of technical infrastructure and join hands with partners to deliver adaptable and scenario-based solutions to meet the needs of local customers.

At the conference, H3C, based on its “Cloud & AI Native” strategy, also released its new flagship products and solutions for 2023, including the H3C distributed cloud platform CloudOS, computing management platforms, new series of UniServer G6 servers, H3C AD-NET 6.0+ solutions, a full range of switches, routers, and Wi-Fi 7 products, as well as a full line of smart home networking products, 8K MagicHub, and enterprise-class laptops and desktops, to further enhance its full stack of products and solutions.

Among them, cloud computing and AI are at the core of digital technology. James Chen, Senior Vice President, Executive President of Cloud and AI Business Group of H3C, said that H3C’s cloud and AI solutions have been applied across multiple industries globally. “Sticking to the ‘Cloud & AI Native’ strategy, H3C will continue to deliver one-stop Cloud & AI solutions to the local markets and drive the digital transformation of local enterprise and organizations.”

In addition, creating localized innovation capabilities in the digital age is another crucial step in the digital transformation process. Li Li, Vice President and Chief Scientist of H3C, introduced that in order to better integrate H3C’s products and solutions with the industry capabilities of local partners and jointly provide customers with more customized solutions, we also plan to launch the digital innovation platform named DI.Lab in the overseas market.

Li added that H3C DI.Lab is a one-stop solution platform serving as a joint innovation center to develop competitive solutions, a solution integration center to develop, test and verify the solutions and ensure the delivery quality, a talents empowerment center to provide hands-on training and remote testing, and an experience center to observe the scenario-based solutions and latest technologies. So far H3C has set up 6 DI.Lab in China with a strong track record, and will cover over 20 countries by 2025.

Developing a viable model of international collaboration on digital transformation through localization

Local digitalization, a challenging task that evaluates the ability of ICT service providers to respond quickly and offer long-tail services locally, calls for capable local teams and partner ecosystems. The process also evaluates how well digital platforms, infrastructure, and applications meet actual regional needs.

During the roundtable session, guest speakers including IDC analyst, H3C’s customers and partners representatives all stressed the importance of localization in digital transformation and discussed the differences between the digital needs of SME and large enterprises, and how to successfully implement digital upgrades in line with regional realities.

Leung Wai Hoong, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of H3C, said at the session that given the pressing demand for local digital transformation, ICT vendors are more likely to integrate into the local ecosystem, developing localized products and solutions, while providing the soil for innovation to local clients and partners.

H3C has gained a substantial edge in local services thanks to its end-to-end capabilities ranging from market expansion, delivery to support services. H3C has by far established spare parts centers in 36 countries and regions; its services can be delivered to 174 countries and regions; and the number of its certified overseas partners has reached over 1,200. The well-established local service ecosystem, which can quickly and effectively respond to customer needs, lays the groundwork for implementing the localization roadmap.

In the post-pandemic era, demand for industrial innovation and economic revival will skyrocket. Aiming to be the best partner for digital transformation, H3C will continue to devote itself to helping more people join the process of global digitalization through the efforts of building localized technology capabilities, talent hubs, and partner ecosystems in addition to offering digital solutions to customers in all countries and industries.