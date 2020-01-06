DRMNGNOW, Alice Skye, More Announce Fundraiser For First Nations Communities Affected By Bushfires

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 6, 2020

In addition to a sold-out show tomorrow night at the Gasometer, this Wednesday night a lineup curated by Yorta Yorta artist Neil Morris of DRMNGNOW will take to the Northcote Social Club in Melbourne, raising funds for First Nations communities affected by the bushfires that are currently devastating the country.

Alice Skye, Diimpa, DJ Kyaanz, DRMNGNOW, Lauren Sheree, Soju Gang and more will play the evening.

Last week, Morris set up a Gofundme for First Nations communities affected by bushfires. It’s currently raised over $400,000 – which you can contribute to here.

Speaking to RRR, Morris commented “For me, this is a chance of real decolonisation. This is a chance for people to stop and think about the true depths of the importance of Indigenous survival to this land, this so called country.

“Indigenous survival is vital. Indigenous custodianship is vital. Lack of Indigenous custodianship equates to death, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Tickets for the show at Northcote Social Club this Wednesday night are on sale now.