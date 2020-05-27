Drug busts to focus on Covid-free areas, says new PDEA Chief Villanueva

NEW Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) head Wilkins Villanueva on Wednesday said that all anti-drug operations would focus on areas with no cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Unahin muna namin yung walang Covid [We will prioritize the areas with no Covid-19 cases],” Villanueva said in a radio interview.

According to Villanueva, his priority is to preserve the life of less than 2,000 PDEA agents amid the pandemic.

Before conducting an operation, the agency will check first if the areas with drug personalities have Covid cases.

“Ang unang icoconsider kasi namin ang buhay ng mga ahente namin [We will first consider the life of our agents],” Villanueva said in a radio interview.

Agents could not conduct buy bust operations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), Villanueva added.

Villanueva is the 7th PDEA chief replacing Aaron Aquino, who is now head of the Clark International Airport Corp.