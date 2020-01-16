Trending Now

Drug buy-bust turns bloody in Nueva Ecija: 1 dead

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija –– A man in the local police’s drugs watch list was killed after reportedly engaging policemen in a shootout during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Michael Santiago, a resident of Barangay Casungsong in the adjacent town of Sto. Domingo was gunned down after he resisted arrest and fired at authorities.

Forensic investigators recovered from the slain suspect a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and his gun./lzb

