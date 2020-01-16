Drug buy-bust turns bloody in Nueva Ecija: 1 dead

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija –– A man in the local police’s drugs watch list was killed after reportedly engaging policemen in a shootout during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Michael Santiago, a resident of Barangay Casungsong in the adjacent town of Sto. Domingo was gunned down after he resisted arrest and fired at authorities.
Forensic investigators recovered from the slain suspect a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and his gun./lzb
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.