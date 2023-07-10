Drug Church Add New Melbourne Show, Announce Supports for Debut Australian Tour

New York neo-grunge quintet Drug Church will play their debut Australian shows in August 2023. They’ll be joining the lineup for Sidefest in Perth and Brisbane and headlining their own shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

The US band, led by vocalist Patrick Kindlon, are heading this way in support of their fourth album, 2022’s Hygiene. They’ve just added a second show at Melbourne’s Stay Gold on Saturday, 19th August, and announced support acts for all three headline dates. Find more details below.

The band’s headline run kicks off at the Crowbar in Sydney on Thursday, 17th August, where Drug Church will be supported by locals Beerwolf. Melbourne act Commoner will handle support duties at Stay Gold on both Friday, 18th and Saturday, 19th August. Live favourites Totally Unicorn will be on deck for all three of Drug Church’s headline shows.

Meanwhile, Sidefest is the brainchild of Perth alt-rockers Sly Withers. The event launched in the band’s home city in 2022 and will return this year, while also travelling to Brisbane for the first time. Along with Sly Withers and Drug Church, the lineup includes Tigers Jaw, Teenage Joans, Bugs, The Buoys, Bec Stevens and loads more.

Drug Church 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 16th August – Sidefest @ Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 17th August – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 18th August – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Saturday, 19th August – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Sunday, 20th August – Sidefest @ Freo.Social, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

