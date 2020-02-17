Trending Now

Drug pusher falls in Legazpi sting

TopNews
admin

Drug pusher falls in Legazpi sting

LEGAZPI CITY –– An alleged notorious drug pusher was arrested in a police drug operation in a coastal village here on Sunday night.

Captain Dexter Panganiban, spokesperson of the Albay police, said Aldrin Malate, 28, was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) to undercover police in Barangay Sabang at around 8:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malate is in the list of high-value targets in the city.

Edited by Lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top