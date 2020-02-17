Drug pusher falls in Legazpi sting

LEGAZPI CITY –– An alleged notorious drug pusher was arrested in a police drug operation in a coastal village here on Sunday night.
Captain Dexter Panganiban, spokesperson of the Albay police, said Aldrin Malate, 28, was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) to undercover police in Barangay Sabang at around 8:40 p.m.
Malate is in the list of high-value targets in the city.
