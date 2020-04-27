Drug pusher nabbed in Camarines Sur buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Tigaon town in Camarines Sur province on Sunday night.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of provincial police, said Jun Jun Alvarado, 20, was arrested in Barangay (village) Tinawagan at around 6 p.m.

Recovered were three sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P3,000.

Alvarado was listed as a drug personality in the said town and a notorious “akyat bahay” thief, the report said.

