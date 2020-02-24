Drug pushers with about P500K worth of shabu fall in Quezon buy-bust

LUCENA CITY — Anti-illegal drugs operatives arrested two suspected drug pushers and seized around P500,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Tayabas City in Quezon province Sunday night, police said.

Julius Cesar Paguio and John Lloyd Excija were nabbed by joint operatives from local police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) after they sold shabu to an undercover police officer and an informant in a drug transaction in Barangay Kanlurang Palale around 9 p.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects yielded six plastic sachets of shabu weighing 74.1 grams and worth P503,880 in the street market.

Shabu is being sold at P6,800 per gram in the locality.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ