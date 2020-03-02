Drug suspect arrested in Albay sting

LEGAZPI CITY – An alleged drug pusher was arrested in a drug sting on Sunday afternoon in Guinobatan, Albay.
Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay provincial police spokesperson, said Ronald Marcaida, 38 of Barangay Nabunton, Ligao City was arrested after selling a sachet of shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police agent in Barangay Muladbucad Grande at around 5:45 p.m.
Police recovered from the suspect two sachets of shabu.
