Drug suspect arrested in Albay sting

LEGAZPI CITY – An alleged drug pusher was arrested in a drug sting on Sunday afternoon in Guinobatan, Albay.

Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay provincial police spokesperson, said Ronald Marcaida, 38 of Barangay Nabunton, Ligao City was arrested after selling a sachet of shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police agent in Barangay Muladbucad Grande at around 5:45 p.m.

Police recovered from the suspect two sachets of shabu.

