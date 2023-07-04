Drug suspect dies from heart attack after getting nabbed at Lucena bust

LUCENA CITY — A suspected drug pusher died from a heart attack after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Monday, July 3, in this city.

The Quezon police reported on Tuesday that the suspect, identified only as “Jerry,” was nabbed at 7:38 p.m. after he sold a pack of shabu (crystal meth) to a poseur buyer in Barangay 5.

Jerry resisted the arrest but when he was finally hand-cuffed, he suddenly fell down. He was taken to the hospital but died on the way.

Physicians later declared that he died due to “cardiac arrest.”

The suspect’s body reportedly yielded three plastic sachets of shabu worth P1,836.

The report tagged the suspect a street-level drug pusher in the city.

