Drug suspect falls, over P400K shabu seized in Naga City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — Police arrested a "bigtime" drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Naga City before dawn Monday. Police Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, Naga City police spokesperson, said Jose Vicente Ignacio, 58, was arrested after sealing a P50,000 shabu transaction with an undercover police officer in Barangay Concepcion Grande at around 12:45 a.m. Authorities seized a total of 65 grams of shabu worth an estimated P442,000 from Ignacio who is included in the drugs watch list of the police. gsg

