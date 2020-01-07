Drug suspect, gun-waiving man killed by cops in Bulacan

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN–A drug suspect and a man who went berserk were killed in separate police operations in the province on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police director, said Jerik Bartolome resisted arrest and fired at policemen during a buy-bust operation at the village of Malipampang in San Ildefonso town at 1 a.m.

Policemen returned fire, killing Bartolome on the spot.

Seized from Bartolome were four sachets containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and a .38-caliber revolver.

In Baliwag town, a certain alias “Ricky” reportedly waved his gun and threatened to shoot people around him.

When policemen arrived, the suspect opened fire but was gunned down.

Recovered from the suspect was a .45-caliber pistol.

