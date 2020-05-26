Trending Now

Drug suspect nabbed in Tabaco City buy-bust

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Drug suspect nabbed in Tabaco City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY – Police  recovered an estimated P102,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) from a notorious drug suspect following a buy-bust operation in Tabaco City Monday afternoon.

Ronald Bragais, also known as “Aldo,” was arrested after selling shabu to an undercover agent at Zone 6, Gen. Luna Street at around 5:20 p.m., a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confiscated from the suspect were three sachets of shabu weighing 15 grams.

Bragais, whose is on the PDEA watch list, was detained at the agency’s custodial facility here pending the filing of appropriate charges.

FEATURED STORIES

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top