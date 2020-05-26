Drug suspect nabbed in Tabaco City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY – Police recovered an estimated P102,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) from a notorious drug suspect following a buy-bust operation in Tabaco City Monday afternoon.

Ronald Bragais, also known as “Aldo,” was arrested after selling shabu to an undercover agent at Zone 6, Gen. Luna Street at around 5:20 p.m., a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent said.

Confiscated from the suspect were three sachets of shabu weighing 15 grams.

Bragais, whose is on the PDEA watch list, was detained at the agency’s custodial facility here pending the filing of appropriate charges.

