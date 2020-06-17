Drug suspect nabbed, P340K shabu seized in Legazpi buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested a drug suspect and seized an estimated P340,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation here Wednesday night.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Bicol regional police, said Ramiel Embesto, 31, a resident of Barangay San Nicolas, Iriga City, was arrested in Barangay Bogtong at around 6:15 p.m.

Seized from Embestro was a sachet of shabu weighing 50 grams.

Lae enforcement authorities said Embesto is a a high-value target.

gsg