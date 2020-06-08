Drug suspect shot dead in Laguna buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY-A drug suspected was killed in a shootout with the police in Sta. Rosa, Laguna Sunday evening,, authorities said Monday.
Police identified the fatality as Dennis Carstihan, who was the target of a buy-bust operation at around 7 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Macabling,
ADVERTISEMENT
The drug suspect reportedly resisted arrest and fired at the lawmen, triggering a brief exchange.
Police also said they recovered a .38 caliber gun from the scene.
FEATURED STORIES
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.