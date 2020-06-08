Drug suspect shot dead in Laguna buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY-A drug suspected was killed in a shootout with the police in Sta. Rosa, Laguna Sunday evening,, authorities said Monday.

Police identified the fatality as Dennis Carstihan, who was the target of a buy-bust operation at around 7 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Macabling,

The drug suspect reportedly resisted arrest and fired at the lawmen, triggering a brief exchange.

Police also said they recovered a .38 caliber gun from the scene.

