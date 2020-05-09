Drug suspect slain in ‘shootout’ with Cabanatuan cops

CABANATUAN CITY –– Police here on Friday killed a drug suspect in a reported encounter during a buy-bust operation.

Investigators said Richard Hernandez, alias Jan Jan Competente, a resident of Barangay San Josef Sur here, was caught selling illegal drugs to an undercover agent around 3:30 p.m. in Barangay Kapitan Pepe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial reports said Hernandez, a tricycle driver, resisted arrest and fired shots using a .38-caliber revolver at responding policemen that resulted in an exchange of shots.

Hernandez missed but was fatally shot by policemen.

FEATURED STORIES

Police recovered the suspect’s gun, a sachet of shabu (crystal meth), and the P1,000 marked money.

The suspect was included in the city police’s drug watch list and was also involved in car theft, police said.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ