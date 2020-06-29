Drug suspect, who eluded arrest after gunfight with cops, surrenders

BAGUIO CITY—A drug suspect tagged “big-time” by police in the city surrendered on Monday (June 29) after eluding arrest in a botched buy-bust operation three days ago.

Abdul Raman Abdullah turned himself in to a local police station after authorities gave him six hours to surface.

Abdullah recently clashed in a gunfight with police after he was caught selling shabu, or crystal meth, to an undercover narc on Upper Malvar Street here.

Gil Castro, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), ordered his men to track Abdullah who fired at PDEA operatives during the drug sting.

A relative of Abdullah on Friday (June 26) reportedly sent surrender feelers to Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Abdullah is also wanted for rape.

The suspect was accompanied by his sister and a lawyer when he surrendered.

