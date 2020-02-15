Drug suspect with 1 kg of meth arrested in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — Police officers and anti-narcotics agents arrested a jobless man in a buy-bust operation Friday at Tambis Drive, Camanchile, Zone 3 in this city.

Authorities seized a kilogram of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, from the suspect, identified as Alnajim Asakil, a 29-year-old native of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi, according to Maj. Edwin Duco, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Master Sgt. Lommel G. Dela Torre served as poseur-buyer who dealt with Sarail while Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jayson Redublado and Staff Sgt. Salazar Gadja arrested the suspect as the sale transaction progressed.

According to Duco, Sarail has no previous record of involvement in the drug trade, according to information from authorities.

The shabu seized from Sarail has an estimated retail value of P6.8 million.

Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar commended the police and PDEA personnel for the successful drug raid.

Salazar said the operation was proof that local authorities were committed to the anti-drug operations.

