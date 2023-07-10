Drugs suspect busted in QC sting, P1.36 M shabu confiscated

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Sunday and confiscated around P1.36 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday said Ruben Madarang was apprehended along Congressional Avenue, Barangay Bahay Toro.

ADVERTISEMENT

His arrest stemmed from information QCPD received from a concerned citizen detailing his drug-related activities and location.

Operatives from the QCPD and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency later conducted a buy-bust operation.

FEATURED STORIES

Confiscated from him were 200 grams of shabu worth an estimated P1,360,000, a mobile phone, marked peso bills and a motorcycle.

A formal complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)

RELATED STORIES:

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>