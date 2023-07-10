Drugs suspect busted in QC sting, P1.36 M shabu confiscated

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Sunday and confiscated around P1.36 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday said Ruben Madarang was apprehended along Congressional Avenue, Barangay Bahay Toro.
His arrest stemmed from information QCPD received from a concerned citizen detailing his drug-related activities and location.
Operatives from the QCPD and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency later conducted a buy-bust operation.
FEATURED STORIES
Confiscated from him were 200 grams of shabu worth an estimated P1,360,000, a mobile phone, marked peso bills and a motorcycle.
A formal complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)
RELATED STORIES:
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.