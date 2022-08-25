Dry Cleaning Announce Debut Australian Tour Dates

Rising UK group Dry Cleaning have announced their debut run of Australian shows, off the back of being revealed to play this year’s Meredith Music Festival.

The band is currently leading up to the release of their sophomore album Stumpwork (out Friday 21st October), a release cycle that is keeping the band on the road touring relentlessly into our summer, when they’ll arrive to kick things off in Brisbane this December. The Australian tour will have Dry Cleaning perform in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Dry Cleaning ‘Don’t Press Me’

The four piece first came to international attention back in 2019 and solidified themselves as bonafide stars in the making, thanks to the release of debut album New Long Leg. The album brought the band together with noted John Parish (PJ Harvey) and considering the success of New Long Leg, it made total sense for Dry Cleaning to reunite with Parish to create Stumpwork.

There is magic in the unconventional nature of the band and their refreshing take on post-punk moving forward in 2022. No doubt Australian fans are going to be lapping up each opportunity to see this now globally renowned punk show live.

A Frontier Members pre-sale kicks off at noon local time on Monday 29th August, before tickets go on sale for the general public at noon local time, on Wednesday 31st August.

Dry Cleaning Australian Tour 2022

Friday 9th December – The Brightside Brisbane (18+)

Tuesday 13th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne (18+)

Wednesday 14th December – Manning Bar, Sydney (18+)

Friday 16th December – Rosemount Hotel, Perth (18+)

Tickets are available via frontiertouring.com and oztix.com.au.

