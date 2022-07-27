Dry Cleaning Release New Single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

London post-punk band Dry Cleaning have unveiled their new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’. The five-minute single is the second track the band have released in as many months ahead of their new album, Stumpwork.

Following on from last month’s ‘Don’t Press Me’, new album Stumpwork is scheduled to arrive on 21st October. The new album comes just 18 months after their debut, New Long Leg, which received widespread acclaim and was dubbed one of the year’s best records.

Dry Cleaning – ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

On their latest effort, Dry Cleaning continue to showcase the method that has so far worked wonders. Against a swirling, ambient instrumental, vocalist Florence Shaw narrates an off-kilter conversation with a distant friend.

“The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic,” the group said in a statement. “The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalised at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry.”

Similarly describing ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’ as “observational and sensual”, the track comes accompanied by a self-directed video which portrays distorted shots drummer Nick Baxton ice skating.

Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

Anna Calls From The Arctic Kwenchy Kups Gary Ashby Driver’s Story Hot Penny Day Stumpwork No Decent Shoes For Rain Don’t Press Me Conservative Hell Liberty Log Icebergs

