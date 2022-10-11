Dry Cleaning Share New Single, ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

English post-punk group Dry Cleaning have shared another taste of their forthcoming album with new single ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’. The track will appear on the group’s second album, Stumpwork, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 21st October.

‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ follows on from last month’s ‘Gary Ashby’, and sees the group leaning more into a dour, angular sound, with its slow-burning nature making it an arresting piece of work. Alongside its arrival, the single is accompanied by a music video self-directed by the band, which collects candid and eclectic footage of their time spent on tour.

Dry Cleaning – ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

[embedded content]

“‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ is inspired by grief,” vocalist Florence Shaw explains of the song. “Grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past.”

While their new album – the follow-up to 2021’s New Long Leg – will arrive later this month, Dry Cleaning will also make their debut on Australian shores in December. In addition to an appearance on the Meredith Music Festival, they will also play headline dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Stumpwork is set for release on Friday, 21st October

Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

Anna Calls From The Arctic Kwenchy Kups Gary Ashby Driver’s Story Hot Penny Day Stumpwork No Decent Shoes For Rain Don’t Press Me Conservative Hell Liberty Log Icebergs

