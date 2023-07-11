D&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In WoodlandsD&S Audiology – Eng (1).jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – D&S Audiology is pleased to announce the opening of a new audiology clinic in Woodlands. The new location is conveniently situated beside Woodlands MRT station and offers a full range of hearing care services, including hearing tests, hearing device assessment, hearing aids fitting, tinnitus management, cochlear implant counselling and hearing protection.

The new clinic is located at 12 Woodlands Square #13-73, Tower 1, Singapore 737715 and will be open from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is staffed by a team of experienced audiologists who are committed to providing personalised and professional hearing care to the community.

“We are excited to have our services in Woodlands to serve the hearing needs of this vibrant community,” said Deepak D’Souza, Co-founder and Senior Principal Audiologist of D&S Audiology.

The new clinic is equipped with the latest equipment to provide a wide range of services for children, adults and seniors. The clinic also carries a wide selection of hearing aids and cochlear implant processors from leading manufacturers. Individuals who are concerned about their hearing – whether it is requiring assistance to map the cochlear implant after surgery or seeking management strategies for tinnitus in Singapore — are welcome to book an appointment to visit the clinic.

D&S Audiology is a leading audiology clinic in Singapore that provides individualised care and a range of hearing solutions. With a team of highly qualified audiologists and cutting-edge technology, the clinic aims to enhance the quality of life for its patients by addressing their unique hearing needs.

To celebrate the new clinic’s opening, D&S Audiology is also offering a special promotion for the month of August. Customers may enjoy an attractive discount when they purchase a pair of hearing aids. Customers can also take advantage of a free trial period and a satisfaction guarantee.

For more information, please visit https://dsaudiology.sg/.



