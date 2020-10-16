DST Launches InnoConnect, Towards Building A Connected Community

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DST marks another significant milestone with the launch of InnoConnect, a digital highway allowing access to services seamlessly and in real time. InnoConnect is a modular, easy-to-use and a secure data exchange platform and is a core digital infrastructure component in DST’s path to digital transformation.



The Guest of Honour, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications (on the right) had officiated the launch of InnoConnect. On the left is Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, the Chief Executive Officer of Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)



Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, the Chief Executive Officer of Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) gave his speech on InnoConnect

The launch of InnoConnect was officiated by the Guest of Honour, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications at the DST Headquarters.

DST understands that in this new digital age, getting connected to services with just a few clicks away provides a great convenience and is of importance to its customers. DST leverages this opportunity on InnoConnect to see how services can be delivered better, how to avoid duplication of efforts, make better use of data, and deliver services digitally. InnoConnect provides a service delivery framework to share the right information and seamlessly share that information while at the same time protecting the information securely.

Radin Sufri bin Radin Basiuni, the Chief Executive Officer of Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) highlighted that “InnoConnect is the translator, workflow manager, the gap closer, the in between for communities, services, platforms, databases and more significantly the conduit for future innovations into an ever growing digital ecosystem.” He further added that “To unlock the full potential of the platform ecosystem, InnoConnect can be complimented by the use of our omni-channel customer interactions to service the public and private sectors.”

In launching InnoConnect, DST will be able to support the public and private sector to enable seamless connectivity, interoperability and portability across complex ecosystem-based services. By bridging the gap, it is able to transform how individuals, business and service providers interact with each other, making it easier to reach out to all Bruneians.

About Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)

Datastream Digital (DST) is born out of an infrastructure carveout of Brunei’s telco industry transformation, which followed through with DST’s own major digital transformation exercise. Formally a full-service Mobile Network Operator and a full Mobile Service Provider to now, an asset light, customer focused digital first operator, in triple play mobile, fixed and all things digitally horizontal.

Now expanding from a mobile service provider to a fixed service provider, both Residential and Enterprise and mobile and fixed convergence play, DST remains the major telco player in Brunei. With the expansion of services to fixed, this is a developing area for growth.

Backed by its 25 years of traditional telco experience, and always transforming mindset, DST continues to build on its digital platform and will continue to build its ecosystem to provide digital services, providing value and convenience as a priority to its customers in Brunei, with a set vision to grow into the region as a digital service provider.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201015/2950934-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201015/2950934-1-b?lang=0